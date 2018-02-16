Dumpsters.biz Starts 2018 by Expanding Into Two New Regions

Dumpsters.biz is getting a productive start to the New Year with an expansion into two new markets along with new trucks to serve the expanded service areas

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / The new year marks a time of expansion for Dumpsters.biz. The online dumpster rental service recently expanded their service areas to include two new cities. Atlanta and Charlotte now join 13 other cities in eight states that can order local dumpsters services online through Dumpster.biz.

In response to the increased demand for dumpster rentals, Dumpsters.biz has also expanded their fleet. New trucks are being added in a number of the company's service areas to ensure dumpster delivery and pickup is readily available for the growing clientele. The trucks are capable of placing roll-off dumpsters on a variety of commercial and residential job sites. Once the dumpsters are full or no longer needed, the trucks are able to load up the dumpster and transport debris to the proper waste facilities.

Dumpsters.biz helped pave the way for online dumpster rental services, and the company intends to continue being a leader in the industry in 2018. In addition to other operational upgrades, Dumpsters.biz recently announced plans to redesign and update their online properties. The website will get a new look and streamlined functionality that makes ordering dumpsters online even more convenient.

About Dumpsters.biz:

Dumpsters.biz is a national dumpster delivery service that offers customers the convenience and cost savings of online ordering. The company offers roll-off dumpsters that can be easily placed at both commercial and residential job sites in select service areas. Working directly with waste professionals, Dumpsters.biz is able to facilitate the delivery process to ensure that dumpsters are delivered as scheduled and removed or replaced as needed. To learn more about Dumpsters.biz services, ordering dumpsters online or current service areas, please visit: http://www.Dumpsters.biz.

Contact:

Hilda Barnes

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Dumpsters.biz