Sunbelt Business Brokers Announces New Office in Boise, ID

Sunbelt Business Brokers of Boise will offer Clients a Variety of Business Services Including Consulting, Brokerage and Management

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / Sunbelt Business Brokers, the world's largest business brokerage franchise, is pleased to announce the opening of Sunbelt Business Brokers of Boise, ID. The franchise network congratulates office owner, Steve Neighbors, and operator, Matt Eells on their achievements.

To learn more about Sunbelt Boise, ID, please visit: https://www.sunbeltnetwork.com/boise-id/.













"We are so excited to welcome Steve and Matt to the Sunbelt Business Brokers network," said Brian Knoderer, President of Sunbelt Business Brokers. "Steve and Matt have such great experience in the industry and we're sure they will see great success with their new Sunbelt office."

The greater Boise area is home to a booming economy and growing population. Rated Number 15 on Forbes' America's 20 fastest growing cities, Boise provides the perfect climate for new businesses and jobs in the area. Sunbelt Business Brokers of Boise will provide clients with a full spectrum of business services including business turnaround, consulting, management, and brokerage. Interested parties can contact Sunbelt Business Brokers of Boise for an obligation-free discussion about their current or future business needs in the area.

"We're thrilled to begin offering expert business brokerage services to the Boise area," said Steve and Matt. "We couldn't be more excited to begin helping local clients to act on their business goals and close successful deals."

Steve and Matt have worked in mergers for 14 years. With experience dealing with Main Street businesses to larger mergers and acquisitions of manufacturing, distribution, services companies, and a large casino, they are wonderful assets to the Sunbelt franchise. Steve and Matt are both from the Treasure Valley area. They have started, operated, and owned a total of 21 local companies. When they're not hard at work with their growing business, they enjoy backpacking, golfing, gardening, and playing racquetball.

Sunbelt Business Brokers of Boise, ID is located at:

5598 N. Eagle Rd., Suite 103

Boise, ID 83713

Please contact the office at 208-562-4114 or 208-562-4110 or via email: meells@sunbeltnetwork.com or sneighbors@sunbeltnetwork.com

Please visit the website: https://www.sunbeltnetwork.com/boise-id.

About Sunbelt:

Sunbelt Business Brokers sells more privately held businesses than any other brokerage franchise network in the world. The expansive experience and knowledge of the Sunbelt network encompasses primarily the Main Street and Middle Market segments, with select offices also specializing in Mergers and Acquisitions. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, each office is individually owned and operated by highly qualified franchise owners. To learn more, visit: www.sunbeltnetwork.com.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

(877) 392-6278

SOURCE: Sunbelt Business Brokers



