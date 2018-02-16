Global Head and Neck Cancer Market 2017-2026: Forecasts, Pipeline, Marketed Drugs, Treatment & Epidemiology

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Head and neck cancer is the sixth most common cancer worldwide, and includes malignancies that can originate in the oral cavity, salivary glands, sinuses, and throat. Around 90% of cases have an epithelial origin, which present as squamous cell carcinomas. Environmental factors such as tobacco smoking and alcohol consumption greatly increase the risk of developing head and neck cancers. If diagnosed at an early stage, treatment for these cancers can be curative; however, the majority of patients are diagnosed when the disease is advanced, resulting in the need for more than one treatment modality.
Market Snapshot
- The head and neck cancer market is projected to reach $2.8bn in value by 2026, with growth driven by immunotherapies.
- Erbitux continues to be the primary targeted therapy prescribed for the treatment of advanced head and neck cancer.
- The incident population of this common cancer is predicted to increase over the forecast period of 2016-36.
- Erbitux's position as the leading targeted therapy for SCCHN is being challenged as immunotherapies enter the market.
- Immunotherapy developers will look to minimize direct competition in SCCHN by targeting new patient settings.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: HEAD AND NECK CANCER
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview and Trends
- Market Definition and Methodology
- durvalumab
- Erbitux (cetuximab)
- Gilotrif (afatinib)
- Javlor (vinflunine ditartrate)
- Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
- Multikine
- Opdivo (nivolumab)
- Reolysin
- TS-1 (gimeracil/oteracil potassium/tegafur)
- Primary Research Methodology
TREATMENT: HEAD AND NECK CANCER
- Executive Summary
- Primary Research Methodology
- Disease Definition and Diagnosis
- Patient Segmentation
- Current Treatment Options
- Prescribing Trends
EPIDEMIOLOGY: HEAD AND NECK CANCER
- Executive Summary
- Disease Background
- Methodology
- Forecast
- Epidemiologist Insight
- Strengths and Limitations
- Bibliography
- Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: HEAD AND NECK CANCER
- Executive Summary
- Product Overview
- Product profile: Erbitux
PIPELINE: HEAD AND NECK CANCER
- Executive Summary
- Clinical Pipeline Overview
- Recently Discontinued Drugs
- Comparator Therapy
- Product profile (late stage): Gilotrif
- Product profile (late stage): Javlor
- Product profile (late stage): Keytruda
- Product profile (late stage): Multikine
- Product profile (late stage): Opdivo
- Product profile (late stage): Reolysin
- Product profile (late stage): durvalumab
