Global Head and Neck Cancer Market 2017-2026: Forecasts, Pipeline, Marketed Drugs, Treatment & Epidemiology

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Head and Neck Cancer: Full Disease Coverage" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Head and neck cancer is the sixth most common cancer worldwide, and includes malignancies that can originate in the oral cavity, salivary glands, sinuses, and throat. Around 90% of cases have an epithelial origin, which present as squamous cell carcinomas. Environmental factors such as tobacco smoking and alcohol consumption greatly increase the risk of developing head and neck cancers. If diagnosed at an early stage, treatment for these cancers can be curative; however, the majority of patients are diagnosed when the disease is advanced, resulting in the need for more than one treatment modality.



Market Snapshot

The head and neck cancer market is projected to reach $2.8bn in value by 2026, with growth driven by immunotherapies.

in value by 2026, with growth driven by immunotherapies. Erbitux continues to be the primary targeted therapy prescribed for the treatment of advanced head and neck cancer.

The incident population of this common cancer is predicted to increase over the forecast period of 2016-36.

Erbitux's position as the leading targeted therapy for SCCHN is being challenged as immunotherapies enter the market.

Immunotherapy developers will look to minimize direct competition in SCCHN by targeting new patient settings.

Key Topics Covered:



FORECAST: HEAD AND NECK CANCER



Executive Summary

Market Overview and Trends

Market Definition and Methodology

durvalumab

Erbitux (cetuximab)

Gilotrif (afatinib)

Javlor (vinflunine ditartrate)

Keytruda (pembrolizumab)

Multikine

Opdivo (nivolumab)

Reolysin

TS-1 (gimeracil/oteracil potassium/tegafur)

Primary Research Methodology



TREATMENT: HEAD AND NECK CANCER



Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition and Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends



EPIDEMIOLOGY: HEAD AND NECK CANCER



Executive Summary

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Epidemiologist Insight

Strengths and Limitations

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources



MARKETED DRUGS: HEAD AND NECK CANCER



Executive Summary

Product Overview

Product profile: Erbitux

PIPELINE: HEAD AND NECK CANCER



Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Recently Discontinued Drugs

Comparator Therapy

Product profile (late stage): Gilotrif

Product profile (late stage): Javlor

Product profile (late stage): Keytruda

Product profile (late stage): Multikine

Product profile (late stage): Opdivo

Product profile (late stage): Reolysin

Product profile (late stage): durvalumab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xtdx2x/global_head_and?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716