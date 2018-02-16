sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.02.2018 | 16:01
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Market Report 2017: Focus on Forecasts, Treatment, Epidemiology, Marketed Drugs & Pipeline

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), also known as chronic myelogenous leukemia, is a myeloproliferative disorder characterized by a single cytogenetic hallmark: the chromosomal translocation t(9;22)(q34;q11), known as the Philadelphia (Ph) chromosome. In a small minority of patients who exhibit the characteristics of CML, the Ph chromosome cannot be detected - this is referred to as Ph-negative CML, or atypical CML.

Market Snapshot

  • The CML market will experience a short period of growth followed by a decline in sales due to the onset of generic competition.
  • The largest unmet needs in CML are overcoming TKI resistance and addressing patients with accelerated or blast phase disease.
  • The number of incident chronic myeloid leukemia cases is expected to increase by 25% over the next 20 years.
  • Generic imatinib will dominate first-line treatment as Sprycel and Tasigna compete for market share in the second line.
  • Asciminib is currently the primary candidate in the pipeline, and may benefit patients progressing on available TKIs.

Key Topics Covered:

Forecast: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Overview And Trends
  • Market Definition And Methodology
  • Asciminib
  • Bosulif (Bosutinib)
  • Gleevec (Imatinib)
  • Iclusig (Ponatinib)
  • Sprycel (Dasatinib)
  • Synribo (Omacetaxine Mepesuccinate)
  • Tasigna (Nilotinib)
  • Primary Research Methodology

Treatment: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

  • Executive Summary
  • Primary Research Methodology
  • Disease Definition And Diagnosis
  • Patient Segmentation
  • Current Treatment Options
  • Prescribing Trends

Epidemiology: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia In The Us, Japan, And 5EU

  • Executive Summary
  • Disease Background
  • Sources And Methodology
  • Forecast
  • Epidemiologist Insight
  • Strengths And Limitations
  • Bibliography
  • Appendix: Additional Sources

Marketed Drugs: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

  • Executive Summary
  • Product Overview
  • Product Profile: Bosulif
  • Product Profile: Gleevec
  • Product Profile: Iclusig
  • Product Profile: Sprycel
  • Product Profile: Synribo
  • Product Profile: Tasigna

Pipeline: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

  • Executive Summary
  • Clinical Pipeline Overview
  • Comparator Therapy
  • Product Profile (Late Stage): Asciminib

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k7kr9g/global_chronic?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire