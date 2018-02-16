EDHEC-Risk Institute: EDHEC Smart Beta Day Europe 2018 to Focus on Risk Allocation in Smart Beta Investing

Good morning,

We are pleased to send you a press release (http://docs.scientificbeta.com/press/Press_release_EDHEC_Smart_Beta_Day_Europe_2018.doc) related to EDHEC Smart Beta Day Europe 2018. The event will take place at the Grange Tower Bridge Hotel in London on March 20, 2018 with a focus on Risk Allocation in Smart Beta Investing.

Yours faithfully,

Peter O'Kelly

Marketing Director, ERI Scientific Beta



Tel. +33 493 187 863

E-mail: peter.okelly@scientificbeta.com (mailto:peter.okelly@scientificbeta.com'subject=EDHEC%20Smart%20Beta%20Day%20Europe%202018)

www.scientificbeta.com (http://www.scientificbeta.com)

Corporate information (http://docs.scientificbeta.com/video/)

Follow us on:



(https://twitter.com/ScientificBeta) (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scientific-beta) (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRL91F-LvhLPc9M9OD7LQgA)

About ERI Scientific Beta:

As part of its policy of transferring know-how to the industry, EDHEC-Risk Institute has set up ERI Scientific Beta. ERI Scientific Beta is an original initiative which aims to favour the adoption of the latest advances in smart beta design and implementation by the whole investment industry. Its academic origin provides the foundation for its strategy: offer, in the best economic conditions possible, the smart beta solutions that are most proven scientifically with full transparency of both the methods and the associated risks.

ERI Scientific Beta

An EDHEC-Risk Institute Venture

1 George Street, #15-02, Singapore 049145

E-mail: clientservices@scientificbeta.com (mailto:clientservices@scientificbeta.com)

Telephone: +33 493 187 851 (9am-6pm CET)

Web: www.scientificbeta.com (http://www.scientificbeta.com/)

Press_release_EDHEC_Smart_Beta_Day_Europe_2018 (http://hugin.info/157174/R/2169696/835692.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: EDHEC-Risk Institute via Globenewswire

