The 46.7 MW of acquisitions will make the firm one the largest in Spain, with Sonnedix now operating worldwide capacity of 703 MW.Independent solar power producer Sonnedix today announced the acquisition of 12 PV plants in Spain finalized at the end of 2017, amounting to 46.7 MW of total installed capacity. Sonnedix now has an operating capacity of 214.2 MW in the country, making it one of the largest solar PV players nationally. The acquired plants include the 32.9 MW Project Summa, comprised of six separate plants located across the regions of Badajoz Albacete and Cuenca; the 1.4 MW Madrigal ...

