Mineral exploration and development company Beowulf Mining announced on Friday that drilling at its Aitolampi graphite project - part of its 100%-owned exploration permit Pitkäjärvi 1 - was now underway. The AIM-traded firm said it was planning to drill approximately 2,000 metres, up to 15 drill holes, with the drilling programme split into two phases. It said the drilling contract was awarded to a local Finnish contractor, Oy Northdrill. The first phase would be drilled on snow-covered ...

