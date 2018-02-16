Elektron Technology announced the completion of the sale of the wholly-owned trade and assets of Queensgate Nano on Friday, to Prior Scientific Instruments, for an initial cash consideration of £0.8m. The AIM-traded firm said that in addition, Elektron would be due a further cash payment of 50% of Queensgate product sales in excess of £0.9m in the 12 months ending on the first anniversary of completion of the sale, subject to a maximum further payment of £0.8m. It said the disposal was in ...

