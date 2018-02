US housing starts surged past expectations last month, according to data released by the Commerce Department. Housing starts were up 9.7% to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 1.326m from an upwardly-revised 1.209m in December. On the year, starts were up 7.3%. Single-family housing starts in January were up 3.7% to 877,000 from December's revised figure of 846,000. Meanwhile, building permits jumped 7.4% to 1.396m from December and from January last year, in line with expectations. Housing ...

