Mainz (ots) - Woche 07/18
Fr., 16.2.
Bitte Programmänderung und Beginnzeitkorrekturen beachten:
19.00 heute
19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)
19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT) Deniz Yücel ist frei Entspannung zwischen Deutschland und der Türkei? Moderation: Matthias Fornoff
19.35 Bettys Diagnose (VPS 19.25)
20.25 Der Staatsanwalt (VPS 20.15)
21.25 SOKO Leipzig (VPS 21.15)
22.10 heute-journal (VPS 22.00)
22.55 heute-show (VPS 22.45)
23.25 aspekte (VPS 23.15)
0.10 heute+ (VPS 0.00)
0.25 NEO MAGAZIN ROYALE mit Jan Böhmermann (VPS 0.15)
1.05 Monk (VPS 1.00)
1.50 Monk (VPS 1.40)
2.30 Blood - Mord am Meer (VPS 2.20)
3.55 SOKO Kitzbühel (VPS 3.45)
4.35 plan b: Landlust statt Landfrust (VPS 4.30)
5.10- hallo deutschland (VPS 5.00) 5.35
OTS: ZDF newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/7840 newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_7840.rss2
Pressekontakt: ZDF-Planung Telefon: +49-6131-70-15246
Fr., 16.2.
Bitte Programmänderung und Beginnzeitkorrekturen beachten:
19.00 heute
19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)
19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT) Deniz Yücel ist frei Entspannung zwischen Deutschland und der Türkei? Moderation: Matthias Fornoff
19.35 Bettys Diagnose (VPS 19.25)
20.25 Der Staatsanwalt (VPS 20.15)
21.25 SOKO Leipzig (VPS 21.15)
22.10 heute-journal (VPS 22.00)
22.55 heute-show (VPS 22.45)
23.25 aspekte (VPS 23.15)
0.10 heute+ (VPS 0.00)
0.25 NEO MAGAZIN ROYALE mit Jan Böhmermann (VPS 0.15)
1.05 Monk (VPS 1.00)
1.50 Monk (VPS 1.40)
2.30 Blood - Mord am Meer (VPS 2.20)
3.55 SOKO Kitzbühel (VPS 3.45)
4.35 plan b: Landlust statt Landfrust (VPS 4.30)
5.10- hallo deutschland (VPS 5.00) 5.35
OTS: ZDF newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/7840 newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_7840.rss2
Pressekontakt: ZDF-Planung Telefon: +49-6131-70-15246