Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2018-02-22
Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-06-01 1054 SE0003784461 3.50 % 500 +/- 250 2023-11-13 1057 SE0004869071 1.50 % 500 +/- 250
Settlement date 2018-02-26
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on FEB 22, 2018
Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1054 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1057
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)
ON FEB 22, 2018.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2018-02-22
Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-06-01 1054 SE0003784461 3.50 % 500 +/- 250 2023-11-13 1057 SE0004869071 1.50 % 500 +/- 250
Settlement date 2018-02-26
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on FEB 22, 2018
Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1054 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1057
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)
ON FEB 22, 2018.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se