Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Worth 52.30 Billion USD by 2025

According to the new market research report "Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market by Application, Class, System (UAV Platforms, UAV Payloads, UAV GCS, UAV Data Links, UAV Launch and Recovery Systems), UAV Type, Mode of Operation, Range, Point of Sale, MTOW, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 20.71 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 52.30 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.15% from 2018 to 2025.

The increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles in civil & commercial and military applications is one of the most significant factors expected to drive the growth of the UAV market. Improvements in flight control systems, owing to the development of sense and avoid technology, are expected to fuel the growth of the UAV market.

The civil & commercial application segment of the UAV market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the civil & commercial application segment of the UAV market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increased adoption of UAVs for various civil & commercial applications, such as inspection, monitoring, surveying, mapping, and remote sensing. Properties of UAVs such as superior endurance, high efficiency, and low operating costs have fueled the use of UAVs in civil & commercial applications.

Based on range, the Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on range, the Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) segment of the UAV market is projected to grow at the highest growth during the forecast period. Small UAVs falls under the VLOS category and are primarily used in civil & commercial applications. Relaxation of restrictions imposed on the commercial use of UAVs is expected to drive the growth of the market for VLOS UAVs.

Based on mode of operation, the semi-autonomous UAVs segment is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2018.

Based on mode of operation, the semi-autonomous UAVs segment is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2018. The growth of the semi-autonomous UAVs segment can be attributed to the advantages associated with semi-autonomous UAVs that include limited human intervention and pre-programmed features that aid in their smooth operations.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for UAVs during the forecast period.

The UAV market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high demand for UAVs from the commercial and military sectors of countries, such as China, India, and Japan. The military budgets of the above-mentioned countries are increasing on a yearly basis, which has subsequently led to the adoption of military UAVs, as they assist in the collection of battlefield data.

Key players operating in the UAV market include General Atomics (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Boeing (US), DJI (China), Parrot (France), Lockheed Martin (US), Textron (US), 3D Robotics (US), and Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel).

