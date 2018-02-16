Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: US Steel's Quarterly Revenues Advanced 18%; Adjusted EPS Jumped 19%

Stock Monitor: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) ("US Steel"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=X. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on January 31, 2018. The steel maker outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company United States Steel. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, United States Steel most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=X

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of 2017, US Steel's net sales advanced 18% to $3.13 billion compared to $2.65 billion for Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion.

For the full year FY17, US Steel's net sales were $12.25 billion, reflecting an increase of 19% compared to $10.26 billion in FY16.

For Q4 2017, US Steel reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $309 million, up 46% compared to $211 million in Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, US Steel's net earnings were $159 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $105 million, or $0.61 loss per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted net earnings were $136 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the reported quarter versus $47 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the year earlier same quarter; beating Wall Street's estimates of $0.68 per share.

US Steel reported net earnings of $387 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to a net loss of $440 million, or $2.81 loss per diluted share in FY16. For FY17, the Company's adjusted net earnings were $341 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, versus an adjusted net loss of $250 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, for FY16. US Steel's Q4 2017 and FY17 results included favorable impacts of $139 million and $344 million, respectively, related to the Company's change in the accounting method for property, plant, and equipment.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, US Steel's total steel shipments were 3,873 thousands of net tons compared to 3,768 thousands of net tons in Q4 2016. The Company's flat-rolled steel shipments grew 3% to 2,442 thousands of net tons in the reported quarter compared to 2,369 thousands of net tons in the year ago same period. US Steel's average selling price per flat-rolled steel ton increased 4% to $717 per net ton in Q4 2017 compared to $692 per net ton in Q4 2016.

US Steel's total steel shipments were 15,160 thousands of net tons in in FY17 compared to 14,990 thousands of net tons in FY16. The Company's flat-rolled steel shipments fell 2% to 9,887 thousands of net tons in FY17 versus 10,094 thousands of net tons in the year ago comparable period. US Steel's average selling price per flat-rolled steel ton advanced 9% to $726 per net ton for FY17 compared to $666 per net ton in FY16.

Cash Matters

US Steel's total liquidity increased by over $400 million in FY17, and the Company ended the year at approximately $3.350 billion. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, the Company's cash provided by operating activities totaled $802 million compared to $731 million in the year ago.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, US Steel is forecasting net earnings of approximately $685 million, or $3.88 per diluted share, and EBITDA of approximately $1.5 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, United States Steel's stock was marginally up 0.78%, ending the trading session at $38.99.

Volume traded for the day: 11.14 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 10.64 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 46.19%; previous six-month period - up 58.30%; and year-to-date - up 10.80%

After yesterday's close, United States Steel's market cap was at $6.77 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.89.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.51%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Steel & Iron industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors