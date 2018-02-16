StockNewsNow.com Presents Initial Speakers and Sponsors for the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 - www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com

Planet MicroCap Showcase will be April 24-26, 2018 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / SNN Incorporated, publishers of StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, and the MicroCap Review Magazine, is pleased to announce the initial speakers and sponsors for the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018. The event will take place April 24-26, 2018 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.
Our initial speakers for the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 (subject to change):
Paul Andreola, Small Cap Discoveries
Philippe Belanger, Espace MicroCaps
Louis A. Bevilacqua, Bevilacqua PLLC
Brent Cook, Exploration Insights
Robert Kraft, StockNewsNow.com/Planet MicroCap Podcast
Chris Lahiji, LD Micro
Neil Levine, Friedman LLP
Brandon Mackie, Small Cap Discoveries
Chris Miglino, SRAX
Sam Namiri, Ridgewood Investments
Joseph Oltmanns, OTC Markets Group
Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com
Travis Wiedower, Wiedower Capital
We would like to thank our sponsors for their support:
Premier Sponsor:
Friedman LLP
Gold Sponsors:
Issuer Direct Corporation
OTC Markets Group, Inc.
Exhibiting Sponsors:
Bevilacqua PLLC
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Continental Stock Transfer
Edgar Agents
Espacemc.com
Exploration Insights
Fitzgerald Yap Kreditor LLP
GeoInvesting.com
Greentree Financial Group
Independent Investment Research - Australia
Small Cap Discoveries
Sophic Capital
The Money Channel
TMX Group
Weinberg & Company
WestPark Capital
Participating Sponsors:
MicroCap Review Magazine
Planet MicroCap Podcast
QuoteMedia
"We'd like to thank our sponsors and speakers for participating in this year's Planet MicroCap Showcase," said Robert Kraft, Editor-in-Chief of StockNewsNow.com and Host of the Planet MicroCap Podcast. "In addition to welcoming back the highly popular Planet MicroCap Podcast: LIVE panel, we'll also be featuring three new panels moderated by four of our past speakers. Paul Andreola and Brandon Mackie of Small Cap Discoveries, Maj Soueidan of GeoInvesting.com and Brent Cook of Exploration Insights will be hosting panels featuring their best ideas, and how those ideas fit their MicroCap investing strategy. This is very exciting and we look forward to seeing you all there."
For more information about the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please visit: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com
If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please send an email to info@snnwire.com with the following information: First Name, Last Name, Phone #, Email, LinkedIn Profile (if you have one), Firm and firm's website.
If you would like to present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please call Robert Kraft at (424) 227-9018 or send an email to rkraft@snnwire.com with the following information: First Name, Last Name, Email, Phone Number, Company, Exchange: Symbol (if public), Question/Comment.
If you would like to sponsor the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please call Shelly Kraft at (424) 227-9018 or send an email to skraft@snnwire.com.
CONTACT:
Robert Kraft
Editor-in-Chief
StockNewsNow.com
rkraft@snnwire.com
(424) 227-9018
SOURCE: StockNewsNow.com