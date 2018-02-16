StockNewsNow.com Presents Initial Speakers and Sponsors for the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 - www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com

Planet MicroCap Showcase will be April 24-26, 2018 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / SNN Incorporated, publishers of StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, and the MicroCap Review Magazine, is pleased to announce the initial speakers and sponsors for the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018. The event will take place April 24-26, 2018 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Our initial speakers for the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 (subject to change):

Paul Andreola, Small Cap Discoveries

Philippe Belanger, Espace MicroCaps

Louis A. Bevilacqua, Bevilacqua PLLC

Brent Cook, Exploration Insights

Robert Kraft, StockNewsNow.com/Planet MicroCap Podcast

Chris Lahiji, LD Micro

Neil Levine, Friedman LLP

Brandon Mackie, Small Cap Discoveries

Chris Miglino, SRAX

Sam Namiri, Ridgewood Investments

Joseph Oltmanns, OTC Markets Group

Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com

Travis Wiedower, Wiedower Capital

We would like to thank our sponsors for their support:

Premier Sponsor:

Friedman LLP

Gold Sponsors:

Issuer Direct Corporation

OTC Markets Group, Inc.

Exhibiting Sponsors:

Bevilacqua PLLC

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Continental Stock Transfer

Edgar Agents

Espacemc.com

Exploration Insights

Fitzgerald Yap Kreditor LLP

GeoInvesting.com

Greentree Financial Group

Independent Investment Research - Australia

Small Cap Discoveries

Sophic Capital

The Money Channel

TMX Group

Weinberg & Company

WestPark Capital

Participating Sponsors:

MicroCap Review Magazine

Planet MicroCap Podcast

QuoteMedia

"We'd like to thank our sponsors and speakers for participating in this year's Planet MicroCap Showcase," said Robert Kraft, Editor-in-Chief of StockNewsNow.com and Host of the Planet MicroCap Podcast. "In addition to welcoming back the highly popular Planet MicroCap Podcast: LIVE panel, we'll also be featuring three new panels moderated by four of our past speakers. Paul Andreola and Brandon Mackie of Small Cap Discoveries, Maj Soueidan of GeoInvesting.com and Brent Cook of Exploration Insights will be hosting panels featuring their best ideas, and how those ideas fit their MicroCap investing strategy. This is very exciting and we look forward to seeing you all there."

For more information about the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please visit: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please send an email to info@snnwire.com with the following information: First Name, Last Name, Phone #, Email, LinkedIn Profile (if you have one), Firm and firm's website.

If you would like to present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please call Robert Kraft at (424) 227-9018 or send an email to rkraft@snnwire.com with the following information: First Name, Last Name, Email, Phone Number, Company, Exchange: Symbol (if public), Question/Comment.

If you would like to sponsor the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please call Shelly Kraft at (424) 227-9018 or send an email to skraft@snnwire.com.

CONTACT:

Robert Kraft

Editor-in-Chief

StockNewsNow.com

rkraft@snnwire.com

(424) 227-9018

SOURCE: StockNewsNow.com