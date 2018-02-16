Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Target Announced its 202nd Consecutive Dividend; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 20, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 20, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding weekend and holiday) that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 16, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on TGT:

Dividend Declared

On January 11, 2018, Target's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per common share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business February 21, 2018.

Target's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.36%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 1.98% for the Services sector. The Q1 dividend will be Target's 202nd consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the Company became publicly held.

Dividend Insight

Target has a dividend payout ratio of 52.5%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.53 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Target is forecasted to report earnings of $5.25 for the next year, which is more than double the Company's annualized dividend of $2.48 per share.

As of October 28, 2017, Target's cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.73 billion compared to $1.23 billion on October 29, 2016. For the nine months ended October 28, 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $4.49 billion compared to $2.88 billion for the year-ago same period. The Company's balance sheet remains strong and is well positioned over the long-term to sustain its dividend distribution.

Recent Development for Target

On February 12, 2018, Shipt, a leading online marketplace, and Target announced that they will begin same-day delivery of more than 55,000 groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys and other products across the Twin Cities metro area. Beginning March 01, 2018, Shipt will deliver from Target stores in and around Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

Cumulatively, the new partnership gives nearly 1.2 million households across the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metro access to Target products delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour.

Through this partnership, Target plans to offer convenient, same-day delivery of the in-store assortment of groceries, essentials, home, electronics and other products from approximately half of the stores by early 2018. The majority of Target stores will offer the service by the 2018 holiday season, reaching all major markets across the country. By the end of 2019, same-day delivery will include all major product categories at Target.

About Target Corp.

Target operates as a general merchandise retailer. Minneapolis-based Target serves guests at 1,834 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Target's stock slightly climbed 0.92%, ending the trading session at $76.04.

Volume traded for the day: 3.42 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 26.54%; previous six-month period - up 35.04%; past twelve-month period - up 15.65%; and year-to-date - up 16.54%

After yesterday's close, Target's market cap was at $41.40 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.96.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.26%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Discount, Variety Stores industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

