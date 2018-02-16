Active-Investors: Free Research Report as MarketAxess' Revenue Grew 5.4%; Beat Earnings Expectations

Stock Monitor: A-Mark Precious Metals Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MKTX. MarketAxess reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 31, 2018. The Investment Brokerage Company provided guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK), which also belongs to the Financial sector as the Company MarketAxess Holdings. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AMRK

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, MarketAxess Holdings most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MKTX

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, MarketAxess' total revenues increased 5.4% to $99.6 million compared to $94.4 million for Q4 2016.

For full year (FY) 2017, MarketAxess' total revenues increased 7.4% to a record $397.5 million compared to $369.9 million for FY16.

During Q4 2017, MarketAxess' total expenses increased 13.8% to $50.2 million compared to $44.1 million for Q4 2016. The increase in total expenses was largely due to higher employee compensation and benefit costs of $1.8 million, mainly due to an increase in headcount, technology, and communication costs of $1.2 million, general and administrative (G&A) costs of $1.1 million and depreciation and amortization (D&A) of $0.9 million.

During Q4 2017, MarketAxess' pre-tax income was $49.4 million compared to $50.3 million for Q4 2016, reflecting a drop of 1.9%. The Company's pre-tax margin was 49.6% for the reported quarter compared to 53.3% for the year ago same period.

For Q4 2017, MarketAxess' effective tax rate was 32.2% compared to 34.1% for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter income tax provision included a one-time tax charge totaling $0.31 per diluted share, related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act), which was signed into law in December 2017, offset by excess tax benefits of $0.30 per diluted share, related to a new share-based compensation accounting standard (ASU 2016-09) adopted as of January 01, 2017.

For Q4 2017, MarketAxess' net income totaled $33.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $33.2 million, or $0.88 per share, for Q4 2016. The Company's earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came in at $0.89 per share, ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.88 per share.

MarketAxess' net income totaled $148.1 million, or $3.89 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $126.2 million, or $3.34 per share, for FY16.

Revenue Details

During Q4 2017, MarketAxess' commission revenue grew 2.9% to $88.0 million compared to $85.5 million for Q4 2016. The Company's variable transaction fees decreased 6.5% to $65.4 million on total trading volume of $355.6 billion for the reported quarter compared to variable transaction fees of $69.9 million on total trading volume of $338.3 billion for the year ago same period. US high-grade trading volume as a percentage of FINRA's high-grade TRACE trading volume increased to an estimated 17.6% for Q4 2017 compared to an estimated 17.2% for Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, MarketAxess' all other revenue, comprising of information services, post-trade services, investment income and other revenue, increased to $11.6 million, compared to $8.9 million for Q4 2016. The increase in all other revenue was principally due to higher information services revenue of $1.1 million and post-trade services revenue of $0.9 million.

Balance Sheet Data

As of December 31, 2017, MarketAxess total assets were $581.2 million and included $406.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.

During Q4 2017, the Company repurchased a total of 32,500 shares at a cost of $6.1 million. The Company's employee headcount was 429 as of December 31, 2017, compared to 383 as of December 31, 2016.

Outlook

For FY18, MarketAxess is forecasting expenses to be in the range of $220.0 million to $232.0 million, including duplicate occupancy costs of approximately $8.0 million for the Company's new corporate offices in New York during the build-out phase.

The Company's FY18 capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $43.0 million to $50.0 million, including approximately $25 million of buildout costs for the new corporate offices. MarketAxess is estimating overall effective tax rate to be between 23.0% to 25.0%, including the estimated impact of the Tax Act and excess tax benefits on share awards that are expected to vest in 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, MarketAxess' stock was slightly up 0.66%, ending the trading session at $198.90.

Volume traded for the day: 128.40 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 14.35%; previous six-month period - up 3.07%; and past twelve-month period - up 3.76%

After yesterday's close, MarketAxess' market cap was at $7.46 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 51.09.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.84%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Investment Brokerage - National industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.