Yalber NLYH: Yalber Obtains $20 Million Credit Facility

A leading FinTech-Driven Financing Company for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses, Yalber, Has Announced the Closing of a $20 Million Senior Credit Facility to Increase Its Funding Capabilities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / "We are pleased to announce this $20 million credit investment, which increases our funding capabilities and enhances our ability to take advantage of significant market opportunities," stated Yalber's CEO, Amir Landsman. "The new facility, from a leading institutional financing partner, is a validation of the strength of our team, our track record of success and the robust platform that Yalber has built."

Since its founding, Yalber has provided more than 5,000 businesses with over $300 million in working capital solutions to grow. Proceeds from the transaction will be used by the Company to execute its strategic growth plan and accelerate their ability to provide more small businesses with access to attractive non-bank financing.

Mr. Landsman continued, "Small businesses are thriving; representing 99 percent of all U.S businesses, 60 percent of total net job creation and 46 percent of private nonfarm GDP. Yet, bank credit to this important sector of the economy has contracted sharply. It is estimated that the amount of small business loan originations plummeted by more than half during the financial crisis and has seen only a very limited recovery post-crisis, leaving small business loan originations down 40 percent."

When small businesses find it hard to overcome funding issues from traditional sources of capital, Yalber remains committed to helping them accomplish their goals. Yalber offers small business owners in a variety of industries across the U.S. the option to fund their businesses for any purpose with up to $500,000. The Company's technology-enabled platform allows for a streamlined process, with most qualified businesses funded within 24 hours.

Mr. Landsman concluded, "The closing of this transaction demonstrates that institutional investors have confidence in our business model and expect to see continued rapid growth."

Brean Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to the Company on the transaction. The senior credit facility provided by an institutional credit fund focused on specialty finance and related investments.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City with strategic offices in Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, Yalber is a technology-enabled specialty lender, leveraging proprietary origination, disciplined underwriting and performance analytics to improve the speed, cost and choice of capital available to small and mid-sized businesses throughout the U.S.

