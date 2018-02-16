

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - FBI has arrested one of its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, Jesus Roberto Munguia, who was wanted for the murder of his wife in 2008.



Aaron C. Rouse, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Las Vegas Field Office, announced that with the help of Mexican authorities, Munguia was taken into custody early Thursday morning and transported to Los Angeles based on an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder and kidnapping.



Munguia killed his wife and mother to their four children - Sherryl Sacueza on July 2, 2008 after forcing Sacueza into her vehicle and driving away from the residence to an unknown location.



Munguia was a documented TEPA 13 gang member.



