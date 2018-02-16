As the conclusion of a 15-month rule-making the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will require grid operators to value the contributions of energy storage, and begins a process to look at how aggregated distributed energy resources can compete in wholesale markets.Most Americans have never heard of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The relatively obscure federal agency has jurisdiction over interstate electricity markets and oil and gas pipelines, as well as overseeing the function of grid operators and wholesale markets. But though its workings are less understood by the general ...

