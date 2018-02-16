Churchill Mining updated the market on Friday on the progress made in its attempts to annul an international tribunal's award against it. The company has been embroiled in a legal battle with the Indonesian government since May 2012, with the International Centre for Settlement of investment Disputes (ICSID) ordering Churchill to pay $9.44m when their pursuit of damages was dismissed in December 2016. The dismissal came after Churchill was found to have performed insufficient due diligence ...

