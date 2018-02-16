Milestone Group stated on Friday that City of London Markets failed to make a payment as per the compromise agreement between the two entities. The agreement, which was entered into on 22 January, stems from a dispute over a failed placing in October 2016 where Milestone did not receive £1.3m in gross proceeds from the placing after issuing 83.3m shares at a price of 1.5 pence per share. London Markets agreed to waive all rights to shares and pay a £125,000 settlement. Tony Sanders, chief ...

