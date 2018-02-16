Trading Emissions is set to net 8.64m from the sale of its remaining solar operating subsidiary, Solar Energy Italia 1, on Friday. This lifts the initially expected net profit from 7.97m, reported on Wednesday, after certain clauses triggered a 750,000 increase in the price. The sale of the Italian 8.4MW solar plant means Trading Emissions will no longer have any interests in Italian operating subsidiaries, nor in solar subsidiaries. The closing and receipt of the sales proceeds remains subject ...

