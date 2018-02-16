Sunrise Resources updated the market on results from the phase two drill programme at its CS Pozzolan-Perlite Project in Nevada on Friday, reporting that CS Project natural pozzolans were being evaluated as a 'green' replacement for Portland cement in cement mixes and concrete mixes. The AIM-traded company also claimed that perlite was being used as a lightweight industrial material and horticultural growing medium. It confirmed 25 reverse circulation percussion drill holes were completed for a ...

