Red Leopard reported progress on its acquisition of a Colombian coal mining project on Friday, but at the same time warned shareholders that its AIM listing was about to be cancelled as the transaction was taking significantly longer than initially anticipated. The firm had announced the assignment agreement with Capital Resources and Sloane Energy Group in August last year, which was at the time in the process of acquiring a coal mining project near La Loma, in the Department of Cesar, Republic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...