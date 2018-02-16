US consumer sentiment rose to its second-highest level since 2004 in February despite lower and much more volatile stock prices, according to a reading from the University of Michigan. The consumer sentiment index jumped to 99.9 from 95.7 in January and 96.3 in February last year. Meanwhile, the index of current economic conditions printed at 115.1 from 110.5 last month and 111.5 in January 2016, while the index of consumer expectations rose to 90.2 from 86.3 in January and 86.5 last February. ...

