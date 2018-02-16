The "2018 Italy Automotive Industry Emerging Dynamics and Future of Italy Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automobile market in Italy provides comprehensive analysis and forecasts of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Evolving market dynamics, customer preferences and business strategies of industry leaders are included.

The research report provides in-depth SWOT analysis of different vehicle market subtypes including PCs, LCVs, heavy trucks, buses, vans and motor cycles. Historic data on the import and export trends by source/destination country are provided.

The research work provides market growth in two time series: historic from 2005 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2025. Impact of business and economic conditions on automotive industry are assessed. Further, GDP, household income, inflation trends through 2005 to 2025 are analyzed along with key demographic patterns during the period.

The automobile industry in Italy is compared with its peer countries in the region for better understanding of the current status of the industry. Further, regional and Global Trends in Automotive industry are also included in the research publication.

Potential market players and their market structures are identified. Business and SWOT profiles of three leading Italy automotive companies are included in the report. Further, all major recent developments and their impact on the Italy automotive industry are analyzed.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Italy Auto-Strategic Analysis Review

2. Key Findings

Shifting Customer Preferences

Evolving Dynamics

SWOT Analysis

3. Key Strengths

Major Weaknesses

Potential Opportunities

Potential Threats

4. Italy Automotive Sector-Medium and Long Term Growth Outlook

Italy Total automotive sales outlook, 2005-2025

Italy Passenger cars sales outlook, 2005-2025

Italy Commercial vehicle sales outlook, 2005-2025

Italy Passenger Cars production outlook, 2005-2025

Italy LCV production outlook, 2005-2025

Italy Heavy Trucks Production outlook, 2005-2025

Italy Bus Production outlook, 2005-2025

5. Italy Automotive Trade Analysis

Italy Passenger Cars-Imports value ($ Billions)

Italy Passenger Cars-Exports value ($ Billions)

Goods Transport Vehicles-Imports value ($ Billions)

Goods Transport Vehicles-Exports value ($ Billions)

Trucks in Italy-Imports value ($ Billions)

Trucks in Italy-Exports value ($ Billions)

Italy Motorcycles-Imports value ($ Billions)

Italy Motorcycles-Exports value ($ Billions)

6. Italy Oil Product Consumption Forecast

Diesel Demand in transportation sector, 2005-2025

Gasoline Demand in transportation sector, 2005-2025

7. Italy Automobile Industry-Competitive Landscape, 2018

Domestic vs International Companies

Industry Consolidation Trends

Business and SWOT Profiles of Industry Leaders in Italy

8. Impact of Economic and Demographic Factors on Italy Automobile Market

Italy GDP (Gross Domestic Product, Current Prices) Outlook, 2007-2025

Italy Household Disposable Income Outlook, 2007-2025

Italy Population Growth Outlook, 2007-2025

Demographics by Age, 2007-2025

Demographics by Gender, 2007-2025

Demographics by Area, 2007-2025

9. Latest Automobile Industry Trends and Developments

10. Automobile World and Regional Auto Markets in 2017

11. Research Methodology

