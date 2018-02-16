Washington Radiology's Simple Screening Can Detect Heart Disease

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / The three leading indicators for heart disease are high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking. However, 53 percent of Americans don't qualify as being "at risk," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While no one is immune from heart disease, there are ways to reduce risk, and just as important, ways to detect early heart disease when no symptoms are present.

A good predictor of heart disease risk is Washington Radiology's calcium scoring test. This scan is a noninvasive and painless screening that can detect heart disease at an early stage, years before the presence of disease becomes apparent. Early diagnosis is important because it allows for lifestyle changes and pharmaceutical interventions that can help prevent further progression of the disease.

Former President Barack Obama and President Trump have both had a cardiac scoring exam as part of their annual physical exam. The Physician to the President, Dr. Ronny Jackson, revealed in January that the calcium scoring exam for Donald Trump was part of a series of heart wellness checkups including a stress test.

"Our patients know that calcium is good for building strong bones, but many are surprised that calcium is also a key indicator for heart health," said Dr. Alex Kladakis, a radiologist at Washington Radiology who specializes in CT. "Calcium is a component of plaque. Plaque is the substance we find in narrowed or blocked coronary arteries. When an artery is restricted or blocked, oxygen cannot get to the heart, which leads to a heart attack."

How Calcium Scoring Works

A cardiac calcium scoring CT is a quick screening study recommended for middle-aged and older adults who are asymptomatic but may have lifestyle factors or a family history that place them at higher risk for heart disease.

The CT scan is used by the radiologist to view inside a patient's coronary arteries for possible calcifications. Doctors refer to the study findings as the "calcium score." This score gives the ordering physician an idea of the amount of calcification or plaque in the patient's arteries that has not yet caused symptoms. The calcium score can also predict a patient's future risk of heart attack - the higher the score, the more likely a heart attack is to occur.

Calcium scoring scans are fast, painless and accurate. It typically takes only 10 minutes to perform. Preparation is minimal; however, patients are asked to avoid caffeinated beverages 24-hours before their appointment.

A physician's order is needed for a calcium scoring exam. Some health plans cover this study based on the patient's medical history and other risk factors. Patients are encouraged to check with their insurance plan before scheduling. Washington Radiology recognizes the importance of maintaining heart health through regular screenings like calcium scoring and will file a patient's claim to their insurance plan. The maximum out-of-pocket cost a patient at Washington Radiology will pay for this exam is $125.

A national leader in delivering exceptional care, Washington Radiology believes optimal health begins with regular wellness screenings.

Washington Radiology's cardiac calcium scoring CT is available at their Washington D.C., Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Sterling, Virginia, locations.

