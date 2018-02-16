Experts: New UAE rule on 'Good Conduct and Behaviour' Certificate means employers must be diligent

CRI Group urges all UAE organisations to implement thorough background screening

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The new rule is requiring those applying for UAE employment visas to obtain the "Good Conduct Certificate" aiming to create a more secure and peaceful community. The rule took effect by order of the UAE government on February 4.

In the short term, business leaders should be wary of a potential uptick in employment fraud, according to experts from Corporate Research and Investigations LLC "CRI Group," a leading global provider of background screening and due diligence services.

According to CRI Group, the high volume of foreign applicants applying for jobs in the UAE could mean a rush to secure the certificates, with the possibility of a few individuals using fraudulent credentials to meet applicable standards. There's also a risk of applicants presenting fraudulent good conduct certificates to obtain employment visas quickly.

"This is an important new rule that will help the UAE ensure an even more secure workforce," said Zafar Anjum, CRI Group's CEO. "However, this is also a critical time for all organisations to conduct thorough pre-employment background checks. CRI Group provides this service at an expert level, and we can also verify the validity of Good Conduct Certificates. With our operational capabilities in 80 countries, we have the knowledge and resources to determine if the certificates are genuine, and not fake or forged."

CRI Group has launched a specialised dedicated service called DocuCheck International LLC as additional verification support to organisations in public and private sectors to authenticate Good Conduct Certificates, verify the validity of attested documents such as diplomas, transcripts, and certificates, education, character references certificates/letters.

Anjum encourages organisations to move quickly since the rule is already in effect: "Time is of the essence." Please contact us at verify@docucheck.ae for more information.

Over the past 28 years, CRI Group has emerged as a global leader in corporate investigations and risk management, serving distinguished clients across six continents. CRI Group safeguards businesses by establishing the legal compliance, financial viability, and integrity levels of outside partners, suppliers and customers seeking to affiliate with an organisation.

