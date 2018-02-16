Dovre Group Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 16.2.2018 Dovre Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 16.2.2018 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date 16.2.2018 Bourse trade Buy Share DOV1V Amount 10 000 Shares Average price/ share 0,2800 EUR Total cost 2 800,00 EUR Dovre Group Plc now holds a total of 640 946 shares including the shares repurchased on 16.2.2018 On behalf of Dovre Group Plc Nordea Bank AB (publ), Finnish Branch Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki For more information, please contact: Dovre Group Plc Patrick von Essen, CEO of Dovre Group Plc Tel. 020 436 2000 patrick.essen@dovregroup.com www.dovregroup.com



