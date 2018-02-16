Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2018) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Haber, the Corporation's current Interim CEO, has been appointed to Meryllion's Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Mr. Haber has been involved in corporate finance and capital markets for over 18 years. He has helped many companies navigate the IPO/RTO process and has participated in numerous M&A and financing transactions. Mr. Haber is the current Chairman and CEO of Advantagewon Oil Corp. and he is also the current Chief Financial Officer of Gunpowder Capital Corp. Mr. Haber started his career with Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP). He is both a Chartered Accountant and a Certified Public Accountant, with an Honors Bachelors of Arts Degree in Management from the University of Toronto. Mr. Haber was awarded his Chartered Director designation from the DeGroote School of Business in partnership with the Conference Board of Canada.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Paul Haber

Interim CEO & Director

Meryllion Resources Corporation

T: (416) 363-3833

E: paul.haber@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

W: www.meryllionresources.com



Mr. Frank Kord

Interim CFO & Secretary

Meryllion Resources Corporation

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

T: (647) 466-4037

W: www.meryllionresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

- 30 -