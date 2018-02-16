Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2018) - Bayhorse Silver's (TSXV: BHS) (OTC: KXPLF) (FSE: 7KXN) has reported high silver assays from the Legend, Sunshine and Big Dog mineralized zones at the Bayhorse Silver Mine, located in Oregon, USA.

Following the discovery of a high grade five centimetre chip sample from the Legend Zone, initially identified by XRF, and subsequently confirmed by assay, the company removed a 20 centimetre (8 inch) by 75 centimtre (30 inch) channel sample across a 1.5 meter (5 foot) wide zone in the center of the 20 meter wide mineralized zone, as well as chip samples from both sides of the structure. Assays are pending for these samples as well as for select samples from the recently completed 18 metre raise between the Legend Zone and the Sunshine Zone, and for development material from the Big Dog Zone.

This initial 5 centimetre chip sample from the Legend Zone returned 739.25 ounces per ton or 21,269 grams per tonne silver prompted the start of mining at the middle of the east face of the Legend Zone with an easterly 1.5 meter (5 foot) wide drift. Mining from the west face of the Zone will commence shortly, to provide two working faces at the Legend Zone. Concurrently, high grade sampling from the Sunshine Zone raise returned 167.28 ounces per ton or 5,203 grams per tonne silver.

Sample Type

Silver Ounces per ton Silver Grams per tonne Copper

% Chip 5 centimetres, Legend zone 739.25 21,269 13.95 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone raise 167.28 5,203 2.89 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone 154.83 4,816 2.43 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone 84.94 2,642 6.60 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone 64.49 2,006 0.92 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone (Dupl) 63.88 1,987 0.92 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone 58.70 1,826 5.24 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone 39.54 1,230 2.35 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone (Dupl) 37.71 1,173 2.27 Grab sample (Big Dog) 32.85 1,022 0.29

Long hole drilling of the Legend Zone drift is underway on the north and south ribs to determine the actual width of the zone. The Legend Zone is open along strike to the east and west, is open both to depth, and upward, 18 meters to the Sunshine Zone. Mineralization is fine grained tetrahedrite in veins, stockwork and pods.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO, stated: "Opening up the Legend Zone demonstrates that there is far greater vertical continuity of high grade mineralization than was previously believed and clearly shows the mineralized structures."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.bayhorsesilver.com, contact Graeme O'Neill, President and CEO, at 604-684-3394 or email company@bayhorsesilver.com.

