Cavotec will publish its 4Q17 Report & FY2017 Summary on Friday 23 February 2018 at approximately 08:00 CET. A conference call for shareholders, analysts and media will be held at 10:00 CET.



Participating on the conference call from Cavotec will be CEO Mikael Norin and Kristiina Leppänen, CFO & IR. The meeting will start with some background on the 4Q17 results and will be followed by a Q&A session.



To ensure a prompt start to the meeting we kindly ask you to dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.



Conference call details:



Dial-in number: +46 8 506 921 80



Conference ID number: 86 59 566



We look forward to your participation.



Kristiina Leppänen



Group Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations



Telephone: +41 91 911 40 11 - Email: investor@cavotec.com



Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. TofindoutmoreaboutCavotec, visitourwebsiteatcavotec.com.



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Cavotec SA under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on February 16, 2017, 18:00 CET.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=664200