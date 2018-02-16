Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of an updated report on the global pharmaceutical packaging market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report presents an analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It offers an in-depth market analysis based on multiple parameters such as the market landscape, market segmentation, and competitive analysis. This report also provides valuable insights into multiple factors impacting the growth of the market that will help clients gain higher market shares.

The upgraded research report on the pharmaceutical packaging market is an integral part of Technavio's packaging portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the packaging market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include the aluminum foil packaging market, FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market, packaging machinery market, and food processing machinery market.

Global opportunities for growth

North America dominated the market during 2015 with 35% of the market share. The US is the major contributor to the pharmaceutical packaging market in North America. Innovative forms of packaging in the region are driven by stringent regulations by agencies such as the FDA.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The primary driver for this market is the rapid demand for pre-fillable syringes. The use of these syringes helps in minimizing drug waste, increasing useful product life, and making drug administration more convenient. They are also integrated with advanced delivery systems such as pens and auto-injectors. Glass proves to be a popular packaging material for these syringes."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Key players in the market

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global pharmaceutical packaging market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

