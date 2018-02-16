Binance Exchange: Things to Know
Among all the Chinese cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance is the most popular. There are many reasons for the exchange's growing popularity.
Trading Pairs: The exchange has over 260 crypto-to-crypto trading pairs.
Low Transaction Fees: Though the company charges a 0.1% fee for each transaction. Traders using Binance's native token, Binance Coin (BNB), get a 50% discount on the fee during their first year, irrespective of volume.
Transaction.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Among all the Chinese cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance is the most popular. There are many reasons for the exchange's growing popularity.
Trading Pairs: The exchange has over 260 crypto-to-crypto trading pairs.
Low Transaction Fees: Though the company charges a 0.1% fee for each transaction. Traders using Binance's native token, Binance Coin (BNB), get a 50% discount on the fee during their first year, irrespective of volume.
Transaction.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...