Ketchup maker Kraft Heinz posted declining organic sales in its fourth-quarter report card on Friday, saying demand for its products had weakened across the US. KH saw net sales inch forward 0.3% year-on-year to $6.88bn, just short of analysts' estimates, but taking away a 0.9% benefit as a result of currency moves, organic sales actually fell 0.6% compared to the previous fourth quarter. Organic sales shrank 1.1% in the US, Kraft Heinz's main market, with prices higher but amid lower shipments ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...