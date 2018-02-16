Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of an updated report on the global social networking market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005482/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global social networking market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio's report on the social networking market offers an extensive market analysis based on several market factors such as market size, market segmentation, and competitive analysis. This report is a follow-up to the previous research on the social networking market. It aims at helping businesses align with the rapidly changing market trends and expand their market share in untapped segments.

The upgraded research report on the social networking market is an integral part of Technavio's media and entertainment services portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of research reports on the media and entertainment services market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include the event tickets market, digital video content market, VOD market, and online classified ad platform market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global social networking market showed that the Americas had the highest potential in 2016 as compared to APAC and EMEA. In the same year, North America accounted for nearly 93% of the market in the region. The market in the Americas is mature as the social media penetration is around 58%, making it difficult to attract new users. Brands have access to an extensive base of target users, which results in higher chances of monetizing their advertisement efforts.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Social media is a platform which helps in directing search keywords towards the company's website, leading to an increase in website traffic and brand popularity. This is fueling the growth of advertising spending on social media. Also, social media enables brands to interact with people, which ultimately leads to higher conversion rate and improved brand loyalty."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Key players in the market

Trending factors influencing the market

The report on the global social networking market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005482/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com