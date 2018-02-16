sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 16

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company')

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company has been notified by Michael Dawson, Non-Executive Director, that on 16 February 2018 a total of 3,800 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company were purchased at a price of £5.885 per share for his beneficial interest within his pension fund.

Following this transaction, Michael Dawson has an interest in the Company of 11,000 common shares, representing 0.0055%.

The notification, made in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), is set out below:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMichael Dawson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of common shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£5.8853,800
d)Aggregated information
3,800
£22,363
e)Date of the transaction2018-02-16
f)Place of the transaction(XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head
Company Secretary
16 February 2018		+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

