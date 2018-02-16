LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company')

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company has been notified by Michael Dawson, Non-Executive Director, that on 16 February 2018 a total of 3,800 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company were purchased at a price of £5.885 per share for his beneficial interest within his pension fund.

Following this transaction, Michael Dawson has an interest in the Company of 11,000 common shares, representing 0.0055%.

The notification, made in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), is set out below:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Dawson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each



ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.885 3,800 d) Aggregated information

3,800

£22,363 e) Date of the transaction 2018-02-16 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification