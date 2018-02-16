Acacia Mining has begun talks about potentially selling a stake in some or all of its Tanzanian gold mining operations. The FTSE 250 company said late on Friday that it had received "expressions of potential interest from Chinese counter-parties" and is "engaging with a small number of potential investors". Acacia stressed is "has not received an approach from any third parties to acquire shares in the company" and said talks were at a "very early" stage, with no certainty that an agreement will ...

