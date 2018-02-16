A study has found that half of the the air-polluting particles, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), in industrialized cities come from domestic cleaning and hygiene products, even as car-derived emissions decrease due to stricter government controls. According to the journal Science, these particles could cause people respiratory problems and are a contributing cause of 29,000 premature deaths a year in the UK. Exposure to air pollution is the fifth ranking human health risk factor globally. The ...

