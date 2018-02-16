Wall Street kicked-off the Friday session in good form, with investors seemingly setting aside their concerns about rising inflation and higher interest rates and stocks on track to extend their win streak into a sixth day. At 1515 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.15%, with the S&P 500 having moved up 0.08% as the Nasdaq gained 0.20%, with the latter flirting with its best week in over six years. Connor Campbell, financial analyst over at SpreadEx, said, "The Dow looked pretty ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...