Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of an updated report on the global textile machinery market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005498/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global textile machinery market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Over the last few years, the growing demand for non-woven fabrics has propelled the need for textile machinery. Technavio's market research report offers a detailed analysis of the driving factors, along with the leading trends and challenges witnessed by the market.

The upgraded research report on the textile machinery market is an integral part of Technavio's engineering tools portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the engineering tools market, spanning different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include the commercial HVAC market, commercial refrigeration equipment market, industrial gearbox market, and diesel generator market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global textile machinery market showed that Asia had the highest potential in 2016, as compared to Europe and ROW. The main factors leading to the growth of this market in Asia were the domestic demand and exports to countries like the US and Europe. Manufacturing activities and infrastructure development are also driving the market in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "High demand for textiles from automotive and construction sectors are major drivers for this market. Features such as increased conductivity, filtration, flexibility, reinforcement, resistance, and strength are increasing its adoption. Precision is a major requirement for this market and OEMs are compelled to design machines that are precise in operation and ensure low wastage of textiles."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Challenges faced by the market

The report on the global textile machinery market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005498/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com