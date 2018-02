MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Deere (DE) have moved higher over the course of the trading session on Friday after an initial move to the downside. Deere is currently up by 3.8 percent after reaching a record intraday high.



The advance by Deere comes after the heavy equipment maker reported better than expected fiscal first quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.



