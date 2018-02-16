Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated global herbal supplements market report. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. The vendor analysis will provide crucial information on market strategies implemented by the prominent players and products and services offered by them, especially in niche markets.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the health and wellness industry will soon become the next trillion-dollar industry globally and will be dominated by beauty, fitness, and anti-aging products. Technavio's market research reports for this sector offer service providers and device manufacturers the opportunity to identify upcoming trends so that they can devise effective growth strategies to leverage the immense growth potential of this industry.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report highlighted that the global herbal supplements market was dominated by Europe in 2015, with a market share of around 45%. The increasing popularity of natural and chemical-free products due to the new EFSA legislations and better accessibility to herbal health supplements were factors that facilitated the growth of this market in Europe.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Increasing work pressure and busy schedules have resulted in unhealthy eating habits leading to nutritional deficiencies. Consumers seek to compensate such deficiencies through functional foods such as supplements. Increasing awareness of such foods through health subscriptions and other marketing campaigns is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, dietary supplements such as herbal supplements are relatively inexpensive and can be easily incorporated in food items. They supply the required amount of nutrients and have no perceived side effects, which augurs well for the growth of the market."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

