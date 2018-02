IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Riot Blockchain, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Riot Blockchain, Inc.("Riot" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RIOT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on the February 16, 2018, CNBC report that Riot Blockchain's cryptocurrency business raises numerous "red flags." According to CNBC, the company was formerly known for having a veterinary product patent and developing new ways to test for disease until October 2017 when it changed its name. CNBC reported that other "questionable moves" included: (1) annual meetings being postponed at the last minute; (2) insider selling soon after the name change; (3) dilutive issuances on favorable terms to large investors; and (4) evidence the company "had no reservations" to hold its "twice 'adjourned'" annual meeting at the Boca Raton Resort and Club in Florida.

