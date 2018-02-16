Compassionate Certification Centers: World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo Returns to Pittsburgh

The Expo is Expected to Draw Record-Breaking Crowds of Up to 6,000 Attendees and Hundreds of Exhibitors from Across the Country

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / Compassionate Certification Centers, a physician-owned national medical cannabis healthcare network, announces the return of the World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo, April 12-14, 2018, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Nearly 6,000 attendees are expected at the large-scale expo, including hundreds of exhibitors and high-profile medical, financial, sports and cannabis industry speakers.

For tickets or information, call 1-888-316-9085 or visit compassionatecertificationcenters.com.

The multi-faceted conference will showcase the latest in cannabis education, research, technology, cultivation, dispensary management, industrial hemp, CBD products, licensing, and ancillary business that support the industry.

Keynote presentations include the Suit Against Sessions, where plaintiffs U.S. Army Combat Veteran Jose Belen and Super Bowl winner Marvin Washington will discuss their federal lawsuit against Jeff Sessions in favor of the legal cannabis industry.

Medical Cannabis in sports will be discussed with former professional athletes, including: NFL player and Super Bowl winner Marvin Washington, NFL player Eben Britton, NHL player Riley Cote, and undefeated UFL Middleweight champion Frank Shamrock.

New this year will be onsite Pennsylvania medical cannabis evaluations and continuing education courses. Healthcare providers, certified public accountants, and attorneys will be able to receive CME, CPE, and CLE credits.

Organizers aim to unite businesses and entrepreneurs from all industry sectors with more than 30 in-depth educational courses and hands-on workshops.

The public is also invited to attend an evening riverboat cruise and fundraiser for the Disabled American Veterans and Make A Wish foundations on Friday, April 13, from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Separate registration required.

Expo host Compassionate Certification Centers is a Pittsburgh-based company specializing in medical certifications, evaluations, and continued treatment guidance with locations throughout Pennsylvania.

About Compassionate Certification Centers™

Compassionate Certification Centers is a unique company devoted to assisting U.S. citizens who desire access to medical marijuana in a way that respects the laws and guidelines of each state law. Our approach involves convenient cannabis treatment center locations, provides nursing CBD/THC consultation and care, and proof of compliance for the respective Department of Health or Pharmacy depending on the state.

Compassionate Certification Centers goal is to create a network of care centers with a retail component in every region of the country. CCC is dedicated to serving the needs of all patients who want to take advantage of our medical cannabis, CBD products, or services. We offer a patient-friendly experience in a comfortable and supportive environment. Our team of experts will inform, educate and guide patients, from obtaining a Medical Card to an overall improved quality of life. For information, visit compassionatecertificationcenters.com or join the discussion on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Google+.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Compassionate Certification Centers™ does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

