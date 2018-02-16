Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated: Calmare Therapeutics Alerts All Shareholders of Inaccurate Information About the Company

Calmare's Board and Management Remain in Place

FAIRFIELD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2018 / Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTC PINK: CTTC), the pain mitigation company (" Calmare " or the " Company "), alerts all shareholders about inaccurate information that has been disseminated regarding the Company.

On Friday, February 9, 2018, a complaining group of stockholders filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") statements alleging that all but one of Calmare's directors had been removed and replaced and that Calmare's management team also had been replaced. Subsequent to the SEC filing, this information has been repeated on certain chat boards and in similar investor circles as recently as yesterday.

This information is not accurate. Calmare's incumbent Board of Directors and Management team have not been removed from office and remain in place.

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc., 80% of its directors, and its executive officers are deemed to be participants in a solicitation of consent revocations from Calmare's stockholders in connection with a pending consent solicitation by a group of minority stockholders seeking consents to, among other things, remove and replace 80% of Calmare's current directors (the " Minority Consent Solicitation "). Information regarding the names of Calmare's directors and executive officers and their respective interests in Calmare by security holdings or otherwise can be found in Calmare's Consent Revocation Statement filed with the SEC on January 16, 2018. To the extent their holdings of Calmare's securities have changed since the amounts set forth in Calmare's proxy statement for its 2016 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, such changes have been reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. These documents are available free of charge at the SEC's website: http://www.sec.gov.

Calmare has filed a consent revocation statement (the " Majority Consent Revocation Statement ") and accompanying majority consent revocation card with the SEC in connection with the Minority Consent Solicitation. Additional information regarding the identity of participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, has been set forth in the Consent Revocation Statement, including the schedules and appendices thereto.

INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE CONSENT REVOCATION STATEMENT AND THE ACCOMPANYING CONSENT REVOCATION CARD, AND SUBSEQUENT FILINGS, TOGETHER WITH OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY CALMARE WITH THE SEC IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

Stockholders will be able to obtain the Consent Revocation Statement, any amendments or supplements to the Consent Revocation Statement, the accompanying Consent Revocation Card, and other documents filed by Calmare with the SEC for no charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies also will be available at no charge at the Investor Relations section of Calmare's corporate website at http://www.calmaretherapeutics.com, by writing to Calmare's Chief Executive Officer at Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, 1375 Kings Highway, Suite 400, Fairfield, CT 06824, or by calling Calmare at (203) 368-6044.

About Calmare Therapeutics, Inc.

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops and commercializes chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. Our flagship medical device - the Calmare® Pain Therapy Device (the " Calmare Device ") - is the world's only non-invasive and non-addictive modality that can successfully treat chronic, neuropathic pain. The Company holds a U.S. Food & Drug Administration 510k clearance designation on its flagship device, which grants it the exclusive right to sell, market, research, and develop the medical device in the United States. The Calmare Devices are commercially sold to medical practices throughout the world. They are also found in U.S. military hospitals, clinics, and on installations.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained herein that are not purely historical are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements deal with the Company's current plans, intentions, beliefs and expectations and statements of future economic performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is currently anticipated. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include those discussed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cannot guarantee its future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

