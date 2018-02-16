Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their updated report on the global ice hockey equipment market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with respect to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.

The market research report considers the key product offering and services of multiple vendors operating in this market. For a better understanding of the market drivers, this market research and analysis focuses on segregating the drivers in terms of price, volume, and regulatory implications. In addition to providing insights on drivers and prominent trends, market researchers at Technavio offer insights on multiple segments along with their direct and indirect impact on market growth over the forecast period.

Global opportunities for growth

In Technavio's previous report, North America emerged as the largest contributor to the global ice hockey equipment market Technavio determined that the increasing number of ice hockey players in this region coupled with the presence of a few popular clubs and a huge fan base led to the growth of the market in this region, which was followed by Europe and ROW.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "One of the factors contributing to the growth of the market is the changing rules of protective goalie gear. In the future, goalies will be required to wear equipment like chest guards, catch gloves, and blockers that are better suited to their body size. Such changes in rules will require goalies to buy suitable gear, which is promising for the growth of the market."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market share and market forecast through 2022

Top drivers influencing market growth

Competitive landscape and analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global ice hockey equipment market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

