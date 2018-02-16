European shares finished the Friday session in the black as Asia and Wall Street provided initial support before solid corporate earnings provided extra impetus. The pan-Europe Stoxx 600 index was up 1.09% at 380.62, while France's CAC-40 was up 1.13% at 5,281.58 points, alongside a 0.86% gain for the Dax to 12,451.96. Asian shares rose for a fifth straight day on Friday as investors dipped their toes back in the water after heavy selling earlier this month, while Wall Street booked a hat-trick ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...