The report will follow up on Technavio's previous information security products and services research, offering an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment, along with new predictions during the forecast period. The report is intended to provide clients with a better understanding of the market dynamics and the opportunities present in the market.

The updated research report on the global information security products and services market is an integral part of Technavio's IT security portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the IT security sector, analyzing different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include web application firewalls, email security, electronic security, video surveillance, and home security systems.

Information security products and services: market opportunities

Information security products and services include security software, hardware, and services. It focuses on key parameters such as data protection, compliance, architecture, email security, web security, governance, data loss prevention, security information and event management, and identity and access. They can be used to monitor, detect, and prevent unauthorized access, misuse, or malfunction. SaaS-based security solutions is a trending factor in the information security products and services market

In the previous report, a senior analyst at Technavio stated, "Information security products and services aim at providing and maintaining a secure platform that will help users perform critical tasks. They also provide benefits to organizations to protect their computer systems from malware, worms, and other sophisticated cyber threats. The increased use of mobile devices has been a major driver for the information security products and services market."

Topics covered in the previous report include the following:

Key segments

Information security software

Information security hardware

Information security services

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of information security products and services, as well as external factors and new competitors. The IT securitysector evolves swiftly, and so does Technavio.

