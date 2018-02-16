Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of an updated report on the global smart appliances market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005562/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart appliances market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will present an analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It is a follow-up to the previous research on the smart appliances market and aims at helping businesses align with the rapidly changing market trends and expand their market share in untapped segments. This report offers valuable insights into multiple factors impacting the growth of the market that will help clients gain higher market share.

The upgraded research report on the global smart appliances market is an integral part of Technavio's home, kitchen and large appliances portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the home, kitchen and large appliances market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include electric water heater, sewing machine, wall oven, and swimming costume dryer.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global smart appliances market projected that the Americas had the highest potential in 2016 compared to APAC and EMEA. In the Americas, technological advancements and growing awareness among customers about connected devices have led to the US becoming the largest revenue contributor in the market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "High dependency of consumers on smartphones is the primary reason for the high adoption rate of smart appliances. Consumers can download the app and connect to their appliances such as refrigerators, microwave ovens, washing machines, dishwashers, and air conditioners with the help of Wi-Fi. Such technological facilities have enabled consumers to conveniently operate, monitor, and receive notifications on their smartphones from any location."

Technavio's report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Factors driving market growth

In-depth intelligence on the changing competitive scenario

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global smart appliances market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

